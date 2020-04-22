Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 458,779 Shares of Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 297.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,886 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,779 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.15% of Northern Oil & Gas worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 43,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,956 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 18,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,419 shares in the last quarter.

NOG stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.94.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.18 million.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 801,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling purchased 3,364,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $5,786,080.00. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 11,749,742 shares of company stock worth $16,698,459.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

