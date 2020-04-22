Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Rite Aid worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,640,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 94,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 46.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

