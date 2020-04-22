Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,001 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.86% of John Hancock Investors Trust worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 178,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 134,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,040 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in John Hancock Investors Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 24.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JHI stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.46. John Hancock Investors Trust has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $18.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.296 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%.

John Hancock Investors Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

