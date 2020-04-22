Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 102,878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.30% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 1,112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 133,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 122,417 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 53,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

