Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in American National Insurance were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANAT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in American National Insurance by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,291,000 after buying an additional 46,265 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in American National Insurance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 152,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American National Insurance by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in American National Insurance by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American National Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ANAT shares. ValuEngine cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut American National Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of ANAT opened at $73.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. American National Insurance has a one year low of $63.93 and a one year high of $126.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. American National Insurance had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 15.24%.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

