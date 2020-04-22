Bank of America Corp DE Sells 13,269 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 22.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of HomeStreet worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 862.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after acquiring an additional 144,927 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 60,989 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $21.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.97 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. HomeStreet Inc has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 5.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,768.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Ederer acquired 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

