Bank of America Corp DE Sells 16,607 Shares of CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of CareDx worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub downgraded CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CareDx in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60. The company has a market cap of $970.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 0.91.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.20. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 22.80% and a negative net margin of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $266,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,029,817.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sasha King sold 7,390 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $192,213.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,537.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,390 shares of company stock worth $632,314. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.