Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,542 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.11% of Benchmark Electronics worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

NYSE:BHE opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.80. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $759.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $508.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.