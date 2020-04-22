Bank of America Corp DE Sells 23,934 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 42.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,934 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

Shares of HACK opened at $38.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a 200-day moving average of $40.03. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $45.10.

