Bank of America Corp DE Sells 40,615 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,615 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of ChemoCentryx worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $1,101,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 376,632 shares of company stock worth $17,758,106 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCXI. ValuEngine raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

