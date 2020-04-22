Bank of America Corp DE Sells 5,941 Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.18% of Apogee Enterprises worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 122,790 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 219,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, Director Lloyd Emerson Johnson acquired 25,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $471,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $18.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.74. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $475.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $337.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APOG shares. ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

