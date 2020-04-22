Bank of America Corp DE Sells 679,903 Shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 679,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.24% of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTRPA stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $159.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

