Bank of America Corp DE Sells 7,989 Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 3.00% of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 71,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a 12-month low of $22.92 and a 12-month high of $41.61.

