Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%.

Bank of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Bank of America has a payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 31,235,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,361,912. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $188.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.