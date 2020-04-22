Bank of America Upgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to “Neutral”

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $68.44. 17,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,356. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.28. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 249.37% and a net margin of 19.99%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $40,289,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,686,000 after buying an additional 320,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,742,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,465,000 after purchasing an additional 135,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 413,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,719,000 after purchasing an additional 117,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

