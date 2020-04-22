Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 7,577 Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of Avrobio worth $1,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVRO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Avrobio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Avrobio by 841.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Avrobio by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avrobio by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVRO shares. HC Wainwright downgraded Avrobio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Avrobio from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avrobio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other Avrobio news, insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,037.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Paige sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,512 shares in the company, valued at $6,152,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $2,386,910. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVRO opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.23. Avrobio Inc has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $29.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.60.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avrobio Inc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

