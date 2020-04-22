Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,640 Shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Napco Security Technologies worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. ValuEngine upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.13. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $34.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $661,251.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,507.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059 over the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

