Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,097 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Bloom Energy worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 642.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,723,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 3,221,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,987 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $31,430.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,578 shares of company stock worth $1,306,314 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.30). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 1,384.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BE shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.