Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 158.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,965 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 196,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 96,051 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $587,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 500,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 679,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 259,817 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:JNCE opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $165.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 12.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.40). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 41.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Jounce Therapeutics Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

