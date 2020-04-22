Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 96.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

MLN stock opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $22.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF Profile

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

