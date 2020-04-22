Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.88% of Codorus Valley Bancorp worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 3,365 shares of company stock valued at $60,438 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $24.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits. It also offers commercial real estate, industrial, and construction loans; commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; and consumer loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and other loans.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.