Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.87% of BCB Bancorp worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BCB Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in BCB Bancorp by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 13,821 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $173.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.84.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Brogan bought 3,150 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,747.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $121,082. 16.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCBP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

