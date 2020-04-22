Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Sterling Bancorp worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sterling Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 127,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $2.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

