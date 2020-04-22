Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.96 Million Position in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.76% of Ames National worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ames National by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 549,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ames National by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after buying an additional 13,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ames National by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ames National by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ames National by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ames National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $170.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. Ames National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, SVP Kevin G. Deardorff bought 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,415 shares of company stock valued at $116,546. Corporate insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

