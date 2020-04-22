Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.23% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,427,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,725,000 after purchasing an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 771,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after purchasing an additional 123,624 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 445,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,192,000 after purchasing an additional 68,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 352,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after acquiring an additional 60,189 shares during the period.

GWX opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.92.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

