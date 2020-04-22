Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.74% of FedNat worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedNat during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in FedNat by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in FedNat by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 20,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedNat from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.25. FedNat Holding Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $159.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.10 and a beta of 1.04.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). FedNat had a net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Research analysts expect that FedNat Holding Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

