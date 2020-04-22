Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,827 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.71% of Gladstone Land worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $14.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.18). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.0447 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Gladstone Land from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

