Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) by 51.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,854 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.52% of MutualFirst Financial worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in MutualFirst Financial by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MutualFirst Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MutualFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MFSF shares. BidaskClub cut MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut MutualFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut MutualFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MFSF opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The stock has a market cap of $207.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. MutualFirst Financial had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $24.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MutualFirst Financial, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. MutualFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

