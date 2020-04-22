Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) by 78.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.74% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 60,067 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 44,209 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 56,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. 27.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James M. Furey II sold 1,320 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $42,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Edwards bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $39,382.00. Insiders have bought a total of 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $385,872 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $153.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 10.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%.

PWOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Penns Woods Bancorp Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

