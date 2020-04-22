Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.21% of Phreesia worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $2,394,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 43,824 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other Phreesia news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 69,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $2,025,798.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 632,343 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,445.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 217,757 shares of company stock worth $6,783,293.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. Phreesia has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $34.85.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

