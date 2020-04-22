Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 23,064 Shares of Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.35% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRBK opened at $7.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Green Brick Partners Inc has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Brandler bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $25,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Farris bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,578.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,400 shares of company stock valued at $134,018 over the last ninety days. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

