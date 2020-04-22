Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 26,581 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,581 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.68% of BRT Apartments worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BRT Apartments by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $899,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 95,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,604 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 358.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.02 million, a PE ratio of 51.30 and a beta of 1.22. BRT Apartments Corp has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRT shares. ValuEngine lowered BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley lowered BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

