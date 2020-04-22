Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 460,272 Shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 460,272 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Teekay Tankers worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $3,981,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $1,802,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock opened at $24.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The shipping company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $303.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

TNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Teekay Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teekay Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

