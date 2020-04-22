Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in PDL BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 557,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.49% of PDL BioPharma worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDL BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of PDL BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of PDLI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. PDL BioPharma Inc has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.73.

PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of ($5.80) million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts predict that PDL BioPharma Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

PDL BioPharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally.

