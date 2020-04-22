Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for PG&E (NYSE:PCG)

PG&E (NYSE:PCG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.72.

Shares of PCG stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 124,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,057. PG&E has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -0.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 44.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($13.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PG&E will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 72,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

