Barrington Research Trims Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Target Price to $40.00

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $52.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Securities cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.14.

PRFT traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $31.54. 155,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,988. Perficient has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day moving average is $41.14.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $145.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Perficient news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 40,667 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $1,742,174.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,793,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,871 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $162,969.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,804.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,792. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 9,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perficient by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

