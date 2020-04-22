Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Stake Cut by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for 1.3% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Baxter International worth $21,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

BAX stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.54. 3,960,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.81. Baxter International Inc has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

