BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,440,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 302,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.27% of BCE worth $100,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BCE by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BCE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $6,235,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of BCE by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.55.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.16. 60,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,444. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $49.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.32%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

