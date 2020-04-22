Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Lessened by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.0% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX traded up $10.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,008,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,234. Becton Dickinson and Co has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,308 shares of company stock valued at $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.