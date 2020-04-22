BetProtocol (BEPRO) Tops One Day Volume of $107,947.00

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BetProtocol has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $107,947.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,675,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official website is www.betprotocol.com.

BetProtocol Token Trading

BetProtocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.