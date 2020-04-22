Binance Coin (BNB) Market Cap Reaches $2.45 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Binance Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $15.73 or 0.00220917 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Bancor Network. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and $396.50 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.90 or 0.02695365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00059169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bancor Network, FCoin, Exrates, IDEX, DDEX, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Trade Satoshi, LBank and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.