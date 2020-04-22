Binance USD (BUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00013992 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $193.54 million and approximately $62.78 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.26 or 0.04613424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00066594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00038160 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005314 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009705 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (BUSD) is a token. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 193,223,819 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd.

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.