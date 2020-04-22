Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 19% Higher This Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 19% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $70,955.46 and $14.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 33,061,014 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info.

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

