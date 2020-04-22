BitCoen (BEN) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. BitCoen has a total market cap of $73,113.79 and approximately $158.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. In the last week, BitCoen has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.02302217 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001483 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,143.30 or 0.99739086 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

