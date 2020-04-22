Bitcoinus 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,109.00 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 41% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 23.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $10,167.76 and approximately $2,109.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00033356 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00044503 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,170.55 or 1.00589856 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00062650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000103 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

