Bitcore Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $789.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,161.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.51 or 0.02590247 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.12 or 0.03268854 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00588273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00800693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00075913 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00027591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00638508 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcore Profile

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,210,134 coins and its circulating supply is 17,709,175 coins. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcore Coin Trading

Bitcore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z, QBTC, Cryptopia, Exrates, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

