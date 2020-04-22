BitTube (TUBE) Price Tops $0.0044 on Exchanges

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTube has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $2,301.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00800693 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 252,557,278 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

