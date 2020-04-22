BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 76.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,074,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 18,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,988,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its position in Boeing by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 24,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA opened at $136.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.30. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $391.00. The stock has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.61 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.11.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

