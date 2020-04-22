BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $2.33 Million Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Federal Signal worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 1st quarter worth $1,251,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 14.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 17.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,316,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ian A. Hudson acquired 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.15 per share, with a total value of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Workman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FSS opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti raised shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

