BLB&B Advisors LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Trane (NYSE:TT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trane from $145.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

NYSE TT opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.34. Trane has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $146.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.20.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

Trane Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

